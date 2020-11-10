New York’s Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit To Go Virtual; Jon Stewart Hosts With Guests Bruce Springsteen, Ray Romano, Others

Stand Up for Heroes, the annual New York comedy event hosted by Jon Stewart honoring veterans and their families, will go virtual for the first time in its 14-year history. With performances by comedians and musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley, Patti Scialfa and Iliza Shelsigner, the November 18 event will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network.

Special guests will include Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Ray Romano, Jeannie Gaffigan and others. The benefit is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, and will raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also highlight “inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.”

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serve as the perfect reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

“We’re extremely honored and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

Over the past 14 years, Stand Up for Heroes has featured such comedians and performers such as Tony Bennett, Jimmy Carr, Ronnie Chieng, Eric Church, Stephen Colbert, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Robin Williams.

This year’s event is produced by Chantel Sausedo along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The 14th annual Stand Up for Heroes airs Wednesday, November 18 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network.