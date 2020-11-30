Spotify And Comcast Vet Mike Berkley Joins FuboTV As Chief Product Officer

Mike Berkley, a seasoned tech exec and entrepreneur who has held executive posts at Spotify, Comcast and Viacom, is joining streaming service FuboTV as chief product officer. He will report to co-founder and CEO David Gandler.

Fubo, a bundled pay-TV offering launched in 2015, raised $183 million in an initial public offering in October just prior to starting to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have more than doubled since their NYSE debut, on a number of “buy” recommendations from Wall Street analysts and third-quarter results this month that exceeded the company’s projections. They closed Monday at $27.70, up 2%.

Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web.

In a tech career spanning more than 20 years, Berkley has developed new products and businesses for Spotify, Viacom, Comcast and, most recently, Axios, as well as founding two startups.

“We are primed to take FuboTV to the next phase of our evolution, in which product and technology will play an even bigger role,” Gandler said in a press release. “One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity. Mike has the right skill set to help get us there.”

Prior to Fubo, Berkley spent nearly two years as CPO at Axios, leading initiatives across web, mobile, TV, podcasts, newsletters and live video events. He previously led product management at MoviePass, Viacom and Comcast, where he helped launch the company’s flagship Xfinity X1 entertainment service

As VP product management at Spotify from 2012-2014, Berkley was tasked with creating a new video-based business. While at the company, Berkley led a cross-functional team that explored “moon-shot” product ideas around live TV streaming.

Berkley is the founder of several companies, including the tech start-ups SplashCast, which created social video apps for media brands, and QMIND, a SaaS e-learning company.

“I am very excited to join fuboTV at this pivotal moment for the company,” he said. “We are well-positioned to accelerate growth by introducing new product experiences that take advantage of our sports-first content offering, proprietary platform and renowned video tech. The potential for casual gaming and wagering as part of the live sports viewing experience is especially compelling. I love the company’s ambition.”