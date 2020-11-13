Spectrum Originals Picks Up Australian Drama ‘Eden’ From Streamer Stan & All3Media International

Spectrum Originals has headed down under to find its latest international drama – Australian thriller Eden.

The Charter Communications broadcaster has picked up the eight-episode drama, which comes from Australian streamer Stan and distributor All3Media International. It will air in 2021.

It becomes the latest international series set to air on the platform – Spectrum has already aired British drama Temple and teamed with UK streamer BritBox for Cold War espionage series A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Dominic West.

Eden is centered around an idyll waterside town that holds some very dark secrets. It follows the disappearance of a girl in Byron Bay, an Australian town that seems to be a paradise. Each episode is told from a different character’s perspective, and the mystery unfolds through multiple lenses as the secrets that bind this supposed nirvana are exposed.

The cast includes Sophie Wilde (Bird), Samuel Johnson Oam (The Secret Life of Us), Bebe Bettencourt (The Dry), Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Cody Fern (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Claude Jabbour (Stateless) and Cassandra Sorrell (Plastic).

Eden, created by emerging writer-director Vanessa Gazy (Highway), who is head writer and executive producer. It was developed in collaboration with Skins creator Bryan Elsley and based on an original concept by Deb Cox, who created Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries with Fiona Eagger. It is produced by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment.

John Curran (Chappaquiddick) directs with Mirrah Foulkes (Judy & Punch) and Peter Andrikidis (Harrow). Fiona McConaghy produces.