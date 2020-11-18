CNN En Español Tops Networks At Spanish-Language Emmys – Complete Winners List

Tenemos los ganadores in Spanish-language programming for this year’s Daytime, Sports and News and Documentary Emmy Awards. CNN en Español led all networks with three statuettes tonight, including marquee wins for Outstanding Entertainment Show in Spanish (Destinos) and Morning Show in Spanish (Café CNN).

Read the full list of winners here.

Rivals Telemundo and Univision were the night’s only other multiple winners, with two apiece, and Amazon PRime Video, CNN, ESPN Deeeportes and Golf Channel scooped one each. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the winners tonight during a virtual ceremony hosted by Lili Estefan of Univision’s El Gordo y la Flaca.

NATAS

Said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp: “As we continue to rise to the challenge of presenting our Emmy Award ceremonies during Covid-19 with hosts, presenters and acceptors all coming from their homes via the ‘virtual technology’ of the day, we continue to honor those that provide us with the comfort, continuity, and critical information necessary to navigate these challenging and unprecedented times.”

Presenters and guests for the ceremony also included Ilia Calderon,), Andrés Cantor, Oscar De La Hoya, Ernesto Jerez, Jose Diaz-Balart, Suki Lopez, Gaby Natale, Judge Cristina Perez, Alejandra Oraa and Maria Alejandra Requena.

Tonight’s Spanish-Language Emmys ceremony honored programming content from submissions that premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media industry.