Spain Submits Netflix Period Epic ‘The Endless Trench’ To International Oscar Race

Spain has submitted period epic The Endless Trench as its contender for the 2021 International Oscar prize.

The film premiered at San Sebastian last year and Netflix swooped on its global rights shortly after; the streamer will debut the film in the U.S. on November 6.

Directed by the trio of Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, and Jose Mari Goenaga, the film spans three decades beginning at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, chronicling a country taken by fascism.

It was nominated for 15 Goyas, Spain’s national cinema awards, winning two, best actress for Belén Cuesta and Best Sound.

The deadline for International Oscar submissions is December 1. The shortlist for the International Oscar will be unveiled on February 9 and nominations will be announced March 15, before the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25.