SpaceX-NASA Launch Of Astronauts To Space Station Airs Live Saturday On Discovery & Science Channel – Watch The Promo

EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX and NASA are reteaming to make some more history together this weekend. Elon Musk’s SoCal-based company and the U.S. space agency will send four astronauts to the International Space Station via the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the first official ISS crew-rotation mission from America in nearly a decade. Discovery and Science Channel will carry the launch live beginning at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 14.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch U.S. astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration astronaut Soichi Noguchi from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL. They will arrive at the ISS to join NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, Expedition 64 commander Sergey Ryzhikov and flight engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, the latter two from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The live broadcast will have unprecedented coverage of the launch as well as expert commentary from current and former astronauts including Peggy Whitson, Leland Melvin, Mike Massimino and Garrett Reisman; top engineers; and other special guests, including adventurer and explorer Josh Gates.

TV personality Chris Jacobs also will return as host. The live broadcast will be made in partnership with The Washington Post and its staff writer Christian Davenport, who gained inside access to key players.

“We are thrilled to once again have such incredible access that can only be found on Discovery and Science Channel,” said Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content at Science Channel. “For this moment of international unity and hope, we will bring our viewers together to witness a spectacular celebration of space exploration”

This weekend’s mission follows the historic SpaceX-NASA launch of a crewed Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station, which aired live on the sibling cable channels in May. That test mission marked the first U.S. crewed mission to orbit on a privately built spacecraft and was the first U.S. crewed space flight since NASA’s Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

The Space Launch Live coverage of that mission with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley fueled record ratings for Discovery and Science Channel. It was the No. 1 telecast for the entire day across major demos and the highest-rated telecast in Science’s history. The splashdown drew 4.3 million viewers across the two networks in early August.

Space Launch Live: Crew-1 Liftoff is produced for Discovery Channel by Storied Media Group. Executive producers for Storied Media Group are Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman, Michael J. Miller and Eddie Delbridge. For Discovery and Science Channel, Executive Producers are Gretchen Eisele, Scott Lewers and Caroline Perez.