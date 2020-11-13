‘Space Force’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Click to Skip Ad
Space Force
'Space Force' Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of Space Force, its workplace comedy which may have drawn inspiration from President Donald Trump’s Space Force initiative. Production is slated to begin in Vancouver in 2021.

Co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels and starring Carell, the series centers on a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) who’s thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Carell and Daniels, who also serves as co-showrunner, executive produce with Howard Klein of 3Arts. Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, People of Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) also joins season 2 as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Daniels.

Returning cast regulars include Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and Jimmy O. Yang, who joins as a writer in S2.

