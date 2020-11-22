Southern California Stay-At-Home Curfew Draws Protests But No Police Actions

The Southern California COVID-19 curfew is now in effect, but that doesn’t sit well with some people and law enforcement.

A “Curfew Breakers” protest in Huntington Beach, Calif. last night saw a few dozen people gather after 10 PM in defiance of government orders that limits nonessential public activity in 41 of 58 counties between 10 PM and 5 AM.

Under the curfew, activities are limited to responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout food, or walking a dog. The government hope is that the stay-at-home orders limits the growth of new coronavirus cases, which are climbing in the state.

Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties fall under the orders. Los Angeles County also requires restaurants and nonessential stores to close their doors to the public at 10 PM, but allows takeout and delivery.

Law enforcement officials throughout the state have said they will take an “educational approach” to curfew breaking rather than arresting people.

Footage posted to Twitter showed Huntington Beach demonstrators making noise in opposition to the restrictions.