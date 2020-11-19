Sophie Chapman, Former Troika Director & Head Of Comedy, Joins Management Firm 42

EXCLUSIVE: In the latest high-profile exit from UK agency Troika (now known as YMU Drama and Comedy), the firm’s Director & Head Of Comedy Sophie Chapman has joined management outfit 42.

Respected rep Chapman spent six years at Troika and before that 12 years at Avalon. She specialises in comedy, with clients including stand-up comedians, actors, writers, improvisers, presenters and writer-performers.

Her strong list includes BAFTA-nominee Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), BAFTA-nominee Rachel Parris (The Mash Report), Geoff Norcott (The Mash Report), Freya Parker and Celeste Dring (Lazy Susan), Kaine Zajaz (Informer), Paul G. Raymond (Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Mark Silcox (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back).

Josh Varney, co-founder of 42, said: “We are thrilled that Sophie has chosen to join us at 42, and brings with her a wealth of the most exciting comedy talent in the U.K. Her unique experience across talent representation and production will be a prized asset, as we continue to expand our offering for our clients, and respond to the ever evolving global film and TV landscape.”

Chapman commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic, forward-looking team at 42 who are leading the way with energy, ambition and innovation. They’re a world-class organisation so I’m excited about the opportunities we will create together for my clients and looking forward to expanding the comedy team.”

As we revealed last week, reps Gary O’Sullivan and Ellie Martin-Sperry also recently jumped from Troika/YMU to 42.

Troika has undergone a sea-change following its full integration into the YMU Group this year. Founders and long-time heads Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff will depart at the end of this year and the agency has seen a host of top talent take flight. Actors to have departed the agency include Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Michaela Coel, Lena Headey, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carice Van Houten. YMU has ploughed a strong line in comedy so the loss of Chapman is another blow.