Sony Music Masterworks Acquires 50% Of Broadway’s ‘Slave Play’ Production Company Seaview

Sony Music Masterworks has announced a strategic investment in Seaview, the theater production company behind Broadway’s Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris and the Jake Gyllenhaal-Tom Sturridge double bill Sea Wall/A Life.

Under the new agreement, Masterworks is acquiring a 50% ownership position in Seaview and will collaborate on the development of new theatrical productions as well as support Seaview in launching new verticals in film, television, and podcasting in the upcoming year.

Greg Nobile, Seaview’s co-founder and C.E.O., will continue to oversee the company’s day-to day operations along with co-founder Jana Shea and Managing Director Carly Callahan. They will work in close partnership with Masterworks President Mark Cavell and Scott Farthing, Senior Vice President of Masterworks Broadway. (Sony Music Masterworks is a division of Sony Music Entertainment.)

“We are thrilled to join forces on Seaview with Greg Nobile, an absolute innovator in the theatrical production community,” said Mark Cavell, President of Sony Music Masterworks. “Greg’s intuition and passion for the live stage experience combined with Sony Music Masterworks’ celebrated history, knowledge, and expertise of live theatre on Broadway, Off Broadway, and London’s West End, will help Seaview continue in its growth as an emerging powerhouse in the live theatre space.”

Said Nobile, “Seven years ago, Jana and I co-founded Seaview guided by the belief that we must invest first and foremost in artists, the narrators of our time. Masterworks’ shared commitment to artist-driven creative development and their impressive track record in the industry reaffirms our unbridled enthusiasm for this partnership, which will fuel Seaview’s slate of creative projects across all mediums and provide extraordinary opportunities for our beloved artists and creators.”

In addition to Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life, Seaview, which develops and produces shows on Broadway, Off Broadway and on London’s West End, is producer on the bound-for-Broadway musical Lempicka, directed by Hadestown‘s Rachel Chavkin, and a new play from Slave Play‘s Harris.

The new agreement marks Sony Music Masterworks continued expansion into live, concert and theatrical production. Among its current projects is the upcoming Broadway production of the musical Sing Street, and it previously co-produced Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants Musical.

Loeb & Loeb represented Seaview in this transaction.