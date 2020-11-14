Snoop Dogg, Kyle McLachlan, Lisa Vanderpump Place In Celebrity Wine Competition

He usually prefers Gin and Juice, but Snoop Dogg makes a pretty good red wine as well.

The rapper/game show host’s “19 Crimes” red was among the wines sampled and evaluated in a virtual competition held yesterday. Wine expert Mark Oldman staged the competition, called the “Celebrity War of the Red Wines.”

Staged via Zoom, Oldman instructed the assembled audience on how to evaluate red wine, and then presented the six contenders to be sampled. Participants voted through Zoom’s online polling system.

Ex-NFL defensive back Charles Woodson won the title with 32 percent of voters supporting his 2017 “Intercept” Pinot Noir.

Twin Peaks and Dune star Kyle McLachlan’s “Bear Cub” Red Blend 2016 was second with 21% of the votes. Snoop’s “19 Crimes” Cali Red 2018 won support from 16%, with former Denver quarterback John Elway’s 7 Cellars “The Farm” Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2018 winning 11% of the votes.

Tied for sixth was former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade, whose Wade Cellars Three By Wade Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 had 10%. That was matched by Vanderpump Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, the wine of Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules.

Oldman praised the celebrity grapes. “The quality and likability of this particular cohort of celebrity wines were impressive. Even the lower-ranked wines would make for an excellent holiday gift.”