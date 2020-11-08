‘SNL’: Donald Trump Jr. Takes Father On O.J. Simpson-Style Escape From The White House

Saturday Night Live continues to have a field day with the results of the 2020 presidential election, with numerous skits about Donald Trump’s eventual departure from the White House. On Saturday night, the SNL team gave the reality television star’s exit an O.J. Simpson spin.

Ego Nwodim and Dave Chappelle portrayed two Washington, D.C. newscasters tracking down a car chase originating from the White House. Upon turning to the “live” footage of the president on the highway, SNL shows the infamous clip of Simpson’s White Ford Bronco speeding down the highway as police chase after him, with Donald Trump Jr. taking the wheel.

“This is a volatile situation. If they spook the president, he could unleash an army of Proud Boys and flag-waving trucks,” Chappelle’s newscaster warns. “He’s like Aquaman but instead of fish he could summon the entire parking lot of a Cracker Barrel.”

The skit carries on with Trump Jr. placing a 911 call, featuring a lackadaisical-sounding Trump begging for a hamburger in the background.

“Right now we’re ok but you got to tell the police to just back off, tell them to stand down or dad officially starts the campaign for 2024,” a stressed out Trump Jr. tells a 911 dispatcher. “My father has the announcement tweet ready to go – he just has to push one button.”

When Nwodim’s anchor describes the “desperate” situation the Trumps seem to be in, Chappelle responds that there’s two ways to look at the situation unfolding before them.

“You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it,” he says

Chappelle served to host the post-election Saturday Night Live episode and the Foo Fighters were the musical guests.

Watch the complete SNL skit above.