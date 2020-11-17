Click to Skip Ad
Smithsonian Channel Picks Up ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju’s Viking Living History Series

Ultimate Vikings
Smithsonian

ViacomCBS’s Smithsonian Channel has picked up Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju’s living history series Ultimate Viking (working title). Production has begun on the show in the UK and Norway, and it is slated to air in 2021.

The eight-part project was first unveiled at Mipcom last year and is a co-production between two British production companies: I Wanna Marry Harry producer Zig Zag Productions and The 1900 Island producer Wildflame. Hivju’s Tindefilm is also producing.

Cameras will follow ordinary people as they live in a custom built Viking settlement on the Norwegian coast and take part in extraordinary expeditions under harsh Nordic conditions. The clans will compete against each other in a series of authentic and often extreme Viking survival expeditions, challenges, and tasks based on historical facts, literature, and archaeological evidence.

Participants must master axes and swords, learn to forage and fish in Norway’s snow-capped mountains and learn the art of sailing a Viking ship, mentored by the world’s leading Viking historians. Hivju will preside over it all alongside his wife, the factual TV presenter Gry Molvær Hivju.

David Royle and Charles Poe serve as executive producers for Smithsonian. Llinos Griffin-Williams and Paul Islwyn Thomas are executive producers for Wildflame Productions; Hilde Nerland for Tindefilm; Danny Fenton and Matt Graff for Zig Zag. Ultimate Viking is directed by showrunner Stephen Shearman, with original music composed by Silvia Strand and Jonathan Gregory.

ad