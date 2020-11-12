Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Anton & WestEnd Strike TV Development Slate Deal & Set Debut Project From ‘No Man’s Land’ Creators

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Universal's Tom Hanks Drama 'News Of The World' Set For International Territory Release Through Netflix
Read the full story

Shudder Orders New Instalment Of Horror Anthology ‘Slasher’, David Cronenberg Joins Cast

Slasher
Shudder

Scanners and Videodrome director David Cronenberg is to star in a new series of horror anthology Slasher for AMC streaming service Shudder.

The streamer has ordered a new eight-episode instalment of the series, which has run for three seasons on platforms including Chiller and Netflix.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood, produced by Canadian production company Shaftesbury, will air exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand in 2021 with second window runs in the UK and Ireland and Canada, where it will first air on Hollywood Suite. Production is underway now in Ontario, Canada.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathering for a reunion on a secluded island. Their old wounds and competitive rivalries flare up when the family realizes a masked killer is on the island, intent on cruelly picking them off one by one.

Cronenberg, who has acted in other projects including Jason X, will star alongside Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich, and Christopher Jacot, who have starred in other seasons of the show as well as newcomers including Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

Slasher was created by Aaron Martin, who exec produces alongside Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, David Ozer, Thomas P. Vitale, and Ian Carpenter, who also serves as showrunner. Adam MacDonald is director.

Slasher is clever, bloody, scary and fun, and adding David Cronenberg to the mix will take this new installment of the series to the next level,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Aaron Martin and the team over at Shaftesbury to bring Slasher: Flesh and Blood to Shudder members.”

“We are so thrilled that Slasher will be brought back to life on Shudder,” added Shaftesbury Chairman and CEO Christina Jennings. “We know the fans of the show weren’t ready to say goodbye, so we are eager to bring them the goriest, scariest chapter of this anthology yet.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad