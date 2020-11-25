Comcast-Owned Sky Signs Deal With eOne To Secure Access To Hundreds Of Movies

Sky, Comcast’s European pay-TV giant, has signed a “long-term” partnership with Entertainment One to give its UK and Ireland customers access to hundreds of the Hasbro-owned company’s movies.

The deal will encompass nearly 200 titles from eOne’s library, such as the Twilight saga and Dallas Buyers Club, while new releases will also be carried exclusively by Sky. This includes upcoming titles like the holiday rom-com Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart, which has skipped theatrical release in the UK.

Stuart Baxter, eOne’s president of international distribution said: “A partnership of this scale marks one of the biggest strategic deals we’ve done this year. We’re confident they will be a brilliant marketing partner for our content, working with us through the entire lifecycle.”

Sky has seriously beefed up its content offering this year through deals with Disney, Sony, DreamWorks Animation, and Discovery. “Our deal with eOne is just another example of us listening to customers and bringing them more of what they want,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s CEO UK and Europe.