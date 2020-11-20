SK Global Partners With Indonesia’s Screenplay Bumilangit On Superhero Slate

SK Global is teaming up with Indonesia-based production entity Screenplay Bumilangit to co-finance and co-produce a slate of films based on popular local superhero IP the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU).

Joko Anwar, whose credits include local hits such as 2019 BCU superhero pic Gundala, is on board as creative producer for the project and is a partner in Screenplay Bumilangit. It is launching with two initial films based on BCU properties: Virgo and the Sparklings, with director Ody C. Harahap, which is currently filming in the Jakarta area; and Sri Asih, which will be directed by Upi and will begin filming later this November.

Screenplay Bumilangit previously struck a deal with Disney+ Hotstar to make all BCU Films exclusively available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in Indonesia after their theatrical releases.

Executives Winnie Lau and Michael Hogan will oversee the BCU films on behalf of SK Global.

SK Global Co-CEO John Penotti said, “We are delighted to partner with our good friend Joko and with Screenplay Bumilangit, who have launched something remarkable: a superhero universe that is wildly diverse, thoroughly entertaining, and culturally authentic. As we’ve learned, audiences are eager to discover great content from around the world, and the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe is a marvellous example of how to craft such stories for a global audience.”

Bumilangit Entertainment’s CEO Bismarka Kurniawan said, “We are excited to have SK Global on board to work together with us to expand the market for Bumilangit Cinematic Universe films globally.”

Screenplay Films’ CEO Wicky Olindo adds, “Screenplay Bumilangit focuses in producing quality content with a strong storyline. We believe SK Global will help in elevating the production level of our current films in production.”

Joko Anwar added, “We have so many amazing stories and characters within the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe and can’t wait to bring these characters to life to our audience.”