Single-Day Record Set For New US Coronavirus Cases, Topping 100,000 For The First Time

New coronavirus cases set a single-day record on Wednesday, topping 100,000 for the first time.

NBC News reports there were 104,429 new cases recorded Wednesday, breaking the single-day record of 98,583 new cases set last week.

Hospitalizaton numbers are also going up across the Midwest and Southwest, with Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota and New Mexico all reporting record hospitalizations. according to The Associated Press

More than 235,000 people have died in the US during the pandemic. New York, Florida, Kentucky and Illinois have all reported rising case numbers. South Dakota leads the nation in positivity rates, with 51 percent of those tested recording as positive.