Sia Goes To War With The Autism Community Over Her New Film ‘Music’

A war has broken out online between singer-songwriter Sia and the autism community over her upcoming film, Music.

The controversy was sparked by the release of the trailer for the film, which depicts a young woman with autism, played by dancer/actress Maddie Ziegler. The portrayal was deemed “offensive” and “inaccurate’ by the mob, deteriorating into an insult match and calls from various organizations not to watch the video or the film.

Sia wound up tweeting that she is “so confused” by the negativity toward the movie that she wrote and directed. Earlier, she had a different attitude in announcing the trailer release.

”The news you’ve been waiting for!” Sia tweeted on Thursday morning. She touted the work of Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and her longtime collaborator, Ziegler, on the film. Ziegler’s involvement was the spark, as audiences grew upset upon learning that Ziegler was portraying a special needs child.

