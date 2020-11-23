Showtime Developing Comedy Series ‘New Money’ From Gabrielle Union, Jemele Hill, Kelley Carter & Sony Pictures Television

Former ESPN star Jemele Hill is moving into scripted television and has teamed with Gabrielle Union to develop a half-hour comedy series about Black women with financial independence.

New Money, which is based on a story from Hill and The Undefeated journalist Kelley Carter, who run Lodge Freeway Media, is in development at Showtime.

The series is produced by Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Sony Pictures TV, where Union’s firm is under a first look deal.

Being Mary Jane writer and producer Patrik-Ian Polk, who is also a co-exec producer on Starz’ P-Valley is attached to write the series.

The show is centered around Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties. Now firmly in their 30s, the ladies must deal with the repercussions their “new money” brings, including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives– while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.

Hill, who left ESPN two years ago, currently writes for The Atlantic, hosts Spotify podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered and co-hosts Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports on Vice TV.

Hill, Carter, Polk and Union will exec produce with Holly Shakoor Fleischer as co-exec producer. Glenn Adilman and Frank Ochoa are handling for Sony Pictures Television and Brendan Countee is overseeing for Showtime.

Hill is represented by Evan Dick of Exit 39 and Jackoway Austen, Carter is represented by ICM Partners, Polk is represented by Link Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole and Union is repped by CAA, Range Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.