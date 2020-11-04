Shout! Studios Sets Release Date For KJ Apa Thriller ‘Dead Reckoning’

EXCLUSIVE: The Shout! Studios thriller Dead Reckoning starring Riverdale and Songbird actor KJ Apa is set to hit digital and on demand on November 13.

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak (Romeo Must Die, Doom) and written by Kristin Alexandre & Alfred Wayne Carter, Dead Reckoning takes place on the island of Nantucket and tells the story of Tillie (India Eisley) whose summer romance with Niko (Apa) comes on the heels of her parents’ sudden and mysterious death in an airplane crash.

The movie also stars Scott Adkins, James Remar, Ellie Cornell, Devon Diep and Sydney Park.

“Dead Reckoning had a lengthy journey to the screen,” said Alexandre.

Carter adds “We now know how hard it is to shepherd an indie feature from concept to distribution. Our focus on future projects is entirely on characters that uplift the human (or innocent animal) condition and are worthy of such time-consuming projects.”

The movie has had a long journey. Deadline first reported on the movie in 2016 when it was titled Altar Rock. The writing duo of Alexandre and Carter are currently shopping their dramatic adventure series Dark Safari as well as the historical drama Gem City.