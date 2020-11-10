Shout! Studios Hires Julie Dansker As Head Of New Content Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios, the distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, has hired Julie Dansker to the newly created role of Head of New Content Sales.

Dansker joins having recently served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at The Orchard, where she oversaw distribution and content strategy. In 2019, she was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer when new ownership rebranded the company to 1091. Prior to then, she managed global digital sales at MGM Studios, and had roles at Spyglass Entertainment and New Line Cinema. During her career, she has worked on titles including Cartel Land, Hunt For The Widlerpeople and Life, Animated.

At Shout!, she will report to Co-Founder and CEO Garson Foos. In her role, she will be responsible for acquiring and distributing new movies and series to streaming and broadcast partners, working with Garson Foos, David McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Content Licensing & Strategy, and Mark Balsam, Senior Broadcast Sales.

“I am delighted to welcome Julie on board. She holds a distinguished career in driving sales and marketing for many acclaimed movies across all distribution platforms. Julie’s extensive background and network in the industry make her an ideal appointment,” commented Garson Foos. “We look forward to Julie playing a major role in our continued distribution expansion and over-all growth.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the innovative team at Shout. I’ve always admired their ability to uncover, produce and preserve the very best cult films and classic TV series, in a constantly evolving landscape. I’m excited to drive a new content strategy that brings premium curated content to a wide audience and global marketplace,” said Dansker