‘Short Circuit’ Remake To Get Latinx Jolt From Spyglass Media Group

EXCLUSIVE: Spyglass Media Group has set a remake of the 1986 film Short Circuit, bringing on the writing team of Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman to put a Latinx twist on the screenplay for the family film. The original was directed by John Badham and starred Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg and Fisher Stevens in a comedy that centered around Number 5, an experimental military robot that is struck by lightning and gains a human-like intelligence.

Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak will produce with Rehab Entertainment’s John W. Hyde stepping back into his original role as executive producer alongside Terissa Kelton. Production prexy Peter Oillataguerre and production veep Chris Stone will oversee for Spyglass.

Cisneros co-wrote the Eugenio Derbez-directed Instructions Not Included, and Cisneros and Shuman co-wrote the upcoming Half Brothers for Focus Features, starring Luis Gerardo Mendez, Connor Del Rio and Juan Pablo Espinosa.

Spyglass and Project X are currently in production on the relaunch of the Scream franchise, with Radio Silence directing from an original script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, for worldwide distribution by Paramount and Spyglass on January 14, 2022.

Cisneros and Shuman are both repped by attorney Allen Vainshtein of McKuin Frankel, and Cisneros is managed by Carlos Bobadilla of Valor Entertainment Group. Shuman is repped by CAA and managed by Jon Huddle of Fourth Wall Management.