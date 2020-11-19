Shawn Levy And His 21 Laps Sign Overall Netflix Film Deal And Expand TV Pact In Nine-Figure Tie-Up

After spending more then a decade calling 20th Century Fox home, Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps production banner have found a new home. Sources tell Deadline that, after considering several offers, Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment has signed a first-look deal for features with Netflix as well as extending his current TV overall deal.

Sources say the deal is a five-year first look for film and exclusive for TV and was in the nine-figure range.

Insiders say the deal is not only well earned but also rare, and rivals J.J. Abrams’ recent deal with WarnerMedia given that non-writing producers, which Levy is on for shows like Stranger Things, don’t typically get these deals. The exceptions have been the Obamas and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which clearly shows how important Levy is to the Netflix family.

“My ambition with 21 Laps was to build a company that would be fiercely committed to empowering storytellers across a broad swathe of genres,” Levy said. “I was hungry to find and enable other voices and visions, and share them with the broadest, most global audience possible. Netflix provides a unique platform and culture – one where our creative partners and instincts are championed, and stories that we tell across an eclectic spectrum of styles and tone can reach hundreds of millions of people around the world. I’m proud of what our company has done thus far and prouder still of the singular caliber and longevity of our 21 Laps team. Collectively, we are so grateful and excited to broaden our company’s slate and its collaborative partnership with the incredible Netflix team.”

Levy’s 21 Laps is one of Netflix’s most prolific producers, with over half a dozen series in production and more than 15 additional series and films in active development. The company is also one of Hollywood’s most successful and dexterous with projects over the past 15 years including the blockbuster Night at the Museum franchise and the Oscar-nominated Arrival.

“Shawn and I have known each other for over 20 years, and it’s been incredible to watch him create stories in a wide variety of genres – from comedy to science fiction,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films. “Whether directing or producing, Shawn is a world-class filmmaker with a deep desire to find new ways to entertain audiences. He’s put time, energy and love into building 21 Laps into the powerhouse company it is today, with a group of partners and colleagues that is as strong as any team in the industry. They are advocates and allies of storytellers and we can’t wait to grow our creative partnership with Shawn and his team.”

21 Laps’ Netflix series include the phenomenon Stranger Things, popular documentary series Unsolved Mysteries, holiday romantic comedy series Dash & Lily (which premiered November 10), along with upcoming fantasy epic series Shadow and Bone and recently announced Lost Ollie.

“Shawn and 21 Laps are terrific creative partners who consistently deliver best-in-class storytelling with bold ideas and timeless appeal,” said Brian Wright, Head of Overalls, Original Series, Netflix. “Their work spans all audiences and has brought much joy to our members around the world — and they’re just getting started. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Shawn and 21 Laps.”

In addition to the 10 feature films in development at Netflix, 21 Laps produced a new upcoming horror-thriller film alongside James Wan, There’s Someone Inside Your House, that will be released next year.

Levy’s deal comes on the heels of announcing the casting of Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana for Levy’s second collaboration with Ryan Reynolds, Netflix’s The Adam Project, which Levy is directing and producing.