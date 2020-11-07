‘Shark Tank’ Moves To 10 PM As ABC Sets Two-Hour Election News Special

Shark Tank is moving to a later time slot tonight as the battle for the presidency continues. The reality business is set to air at 10 p.m. on the East Coast and West Coast, moving from its traditional 8 p.m. slot.

The show, which features sharks including Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Daymond John, is making way for ABC News’ two-hour primetime special, Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of ‘20/20’.

The news special will air at 8-10 p.m. on the East Coast (5-7 p.m. PT) and will feature George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis analysing the state of the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as Biden looks to be nearing 270 electoral college votes. Marc Burstein is the Senior Executive Producer of ABC News Special Events.

It is the latest schedule change due to the election as it continues to rumble on.

Earlier today, CBS pushed the season premiere of SEAL Team after The Amazing Race made way for election news coverage.

Yesterday, ABC shuffled a repeat of The Good Doctor to make way for election coverage.