‘Shantaram’: Steven Lightfoot Named Showrunner Of New Apple Series

, known for his work on NBC’s Hannibal and Netflix’s The Punisher, has signed on to Apple’s anticipated international saga Shantaram as showrunnner.

Lightfoot replaces Eric Warren Singer, who earlier exited the ambitious international production shot across two continents. As part of the pact, Lightfoot also has signed a multi-year, overall deal with Apple.

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram is a sweeping, Apple Original drama series based on Gregory David Roberts’ 2003 novel. The book has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold over six million copies to date.

The series tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel is a thrilling and profound exploration of love, forgiveness, and courage on the long road to redemption.

Shantaram is written and executive produced by Lightfoot. Steve Golin, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens and Richard Sharkey also executive produce.

BAFTA-nominated Lightfoot most recently served as creator and showrunner on Netflix’s upcoming limited series Behind Her Eyes. He previously created and served as showrunner on both seasons of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, wrote for Narcos and was an Executive Producer and writer on NBC’s critically praised Hannibal for its three-season run.