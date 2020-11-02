‘Severance’: Christopher Walken Joins Apple Drama Series

Oscar winner Christopher Walken is set as a lead alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and John Turturro in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Walken will play Burt, the department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Mark Friedman (Dispatches from Everywhere) will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Erickson. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

The role reunites Walken with Turturro, with whom he starred in Turturro’s feature The Jesus Rolls. He also recently starred in The War With Grandpa alongside Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman, and will next be seen in John Patrick Shanley’s feature Wild Mountain Thyme, co-starring Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, and Jon Hamm, which will be released in December. Walken is repped by ICM Partners.