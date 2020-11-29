Click to Skip Ad
Sean Connery Cause Of Death Certificate Issued By Bahamian Authorities

Sean Connery died of pneumonia, heart problems and “old age,” according to his death certificate.

The 90-year-old acting legend died on Oct. 31 at his home in the Bahamas, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. His occupation was listed as “retired actor.”

The certificate said Connery passed from “pneumonia, respiratory failure, old age [and] atrial fibrillation,” the last a condition that can lead to blood clots, strokes and heart failure.

Connery’s wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, previously said that he also had a long battle with dementia and “went peacefully.”

The actor played agent James Bond in seven films and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

