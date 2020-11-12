VOD & OTT Aggregator Platform ScreenHits TV Appoints Moviegoers Entertainment As Indian Content Partner

EXCLUSIVE: ScreenHits TV, the tech company which runs an aggregator platform for home content streaming, has appointed UK-based distributor Moviegoers Entertainment to oversee Indian-language content on its service.

ScreenHits provides customers with a single sign in and interface that combines their pre-existing streaming subscription services and OTT channels such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Starz.

It also curates bundles that allow users to subscribe to specific types of content (such as Indian content). The platform is available online in the U.S. and UK and will be launching in the following territories in the first half of 2021: Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada and Australia.

Moviegoers founder Pranab Kapadia will head up the new partnership; he has been working with Indian media for 22 years including stints for Zee TV, Zee International and Eros International. He has released 170+ films theatrically into the international market.

“We are excited to drive this association and build a compelling Asian Bundle consisting of leading content players from the Indian sub-continent. As the demand for online video content continues to grow rapidly, this partnership could not have come at a better time,” he said on the deal.

In its capacity as a tech company, ScreenHits has powered distribution platforms for companies including Turner Broadcasting and has set up B2B services for IMG, Disney Latin America, and Sony Pictures TV.

Its move into the consumer space is a recent development, allowing customers to combine their streaming subscriptions with AVOD and live channels in one online platform. It also offers discounted bundles when users subscribe to multiple services.

“There are more than 32 million NRIs (non-resident Indians) living outside of India. This is a massive market that is currently not being addressed by any of the leading aggregators,” said Rose Adkins Hulse, Founder & CEO of ScreenHits TV. ”We are excited to bring a premium streaming package from the leading Indian SVOD and AVOD platforms to our service. Moviegoers is the best company positioned to oversee this initiative for ScreenHits TV and we look forward to providing premium content from India to our users.”