‘Scream’ Cast Members From Original Film To Stage Virtual Reunion Today For Charity

A bunch of people who were stalked by a maniac killer two decades ago are getting together today to relive the good times and share a few laughs.

The cast of the 1996 film Scream is holding a virtual reunion today for a video chat to benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition, the Los Angeles “I Have A Dream Foundation,” and the East Los ANgeles Women’s Center.

Film star Neve Campbell headlines the reunion, which also features David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy and Rose McGowan, along with screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

The gathering will be held today at 3 PM Pacific time on Looped Live. Fans can buy $20 tickets for the event, and gain access to individual meet-and-greets with the actors.

The original Scream film has become a horror classic, with multiple reprises. The fifth edition is anticipated in January 2022.