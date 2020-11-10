Scott Rowe Exits As SVP Communications & Domestic Marketing For Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing

Scott Rowe is leaving Warner Bros. Television after 27 years, most recently as SVP, Communications & Domestic Marketing, for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing.

He is one of a number of longtime Warner Bros. executives departing the company as WarnerMedia is cutting down its workforce via layoffs and buyouts. (Rowe is believed to have taken a buyout.)

“I am eternally grateful for the nearly three decades of experiences, challenges and successes at Warner Bros., and especially for all of the people with whom I have had the incredible fortune to work – colleagues, clients, media, mentors and others,” Rowe said in a statement. “We’ve learned a lot, laughed a lot and I will miss them a lot, but I’m really excited to discover what comes next in my career. And, while I’ve written it hundreds of times in quotes for others, I can honestly say that for the next little while I am most looking forward to spending time with my amazing family.”

In his most recent role, Rowe was responsible for managing all media relations and communications for the WB’s worldwide television distribution businesses including its executives, marketing and strategic/crisis communications. He also headed up marketing for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, including pre-sale marketing as well as post-sale client marketing support. In addition, Rowe co-ran the television group’s social media marketing team.

Rowe previously served in Corporate Communications, Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he was responsible for the company’s worldwide corporate and business press and crisis communications on the overall Studio, as well as to all of its subsidiaries and affiliate companies.

Before joining Corporate Communications, Rowe served as VP, Worldwide Television Distribution Publicity, Warner Bros. Television responsible for the trade and business press for Warner Bros.’ syndicated and first-run television business units.

Rowe joined the studio in January 1994 as Manager, Publicity, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

During his lengthy WB tenure, he was involved in the publicity and/or marketing for the launch and runs several long-running first-run syndicated series such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Extra, The Real, TMZ,” The Rosie O’Donnell Show, as well as the off-net hits Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Rowe spent seven years at Fox working his way up through the ranks, holding posts in Fox Broadcasting Co.’s publicity department and Fox Inc.’s corporate communications office. He began his career in 1986 as a VIP tour guide on the 20th Century Fox Studio lot, while earning a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from California State University at Long Beach.