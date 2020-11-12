‘Dangerous’: Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand & Mel Gibson Set For Action-Thriller — AFM

Scott Eastwood has signed on to star alongside Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand and Mel Gibson in action-thriller Dangerous, which is to be directed by David Hackl (Saw V).

Eastwood will play a reformed sociopath who, after the death of his brother, heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.

International Film Trust is launching world sales (minus Canada) at this week’s virtual AFM. Shoot is being lined up for later this month in Canada.

Pic will be produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Doug Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive-producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Todd Shepherd executive-producing for Miscellaneous Entertainment.

International Film Trust, Invico Capital and 3 Point Capital will finance. Mind’s Eye International is selling Canada and co-repping the U.S. with IFT.

Eastwood is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment. Gibson is repped by APA and Pearlman & Tishbi. Famke Janssen is repped by APA, Link Entertainment The Artists Partnership. Durand is repped by ICM Partners. Director David Hackl is represented by APA and Mel Gibson is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman.