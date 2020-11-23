Scorsese’s Stockholm Honor; Luang Prabang & Tallinn Black Nights Festival News; Stacey Dash Signs With Key Talent – Global Briefs

Scorsese In Stockholm

Martin Scorsese made an appearance at Sweden’s Stockholm International Film Festival this weekend to receive the event’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented with the prize remotely due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the filmmaker said that he had always had a “real love” for the country’s films. “I want to thank the Stockholm International Film Festival for this because the Swedish cinema has been such an extraordinary factor in world cinema going back to the silent period and until today. And it continues with wonderful filmmakers, restorations that keeps coming out from the 1930s and 40s so it’s quite extraordinary and I’ve always felt more than a connection, a real love for the Swedish cinema and the Swedish filmmakers. So this is very special to me. I thank you so much and as I say maybe one day I can finally get there,” he said. The event reported today that Berlin Alexanderplatz was its most viewed title this year. The fest took place primarily online but did manage to screen 75 films at six cinemas in Stockholm. Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland was the second most viewed title, while Viggo Mortensen’s Falling also made the top ten.

Tallinn Black Nights TV Beats Program

Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights has confirmed the 13 series that will be shown in this year’s TV Beats section. The selection include seven new Russian series, the latest work by two-time Academy Award nominee Steve James and the world premiere of Estonian thriller In the Line of Fire. Now in its third year, the event also features various industry initiatives that are running this week. Screening will be: Psycho; The Big Game; An Ordinary Woman; Chick; Dead Mountain – The Dyatlov Pass Incident; Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles; There Will Be People; Tell Me Who I Am; Cry Wolf; Labryinth Of Peace; Basic Unit; and City So Real.

Luang Prabang Film Festival Line-up

The Luang Prabang Film Festival, the annual celebration of Southeast Cineam held in the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang in Laos, has unveiled the line-up for an online edition this year, running December 4-10. Showcasing 24 features, the event will screen titles including Buoyancy, Manta Ray as well as the Southeast Asian premiere of kOsOng, an animated documentary that follows five women from Java, Indonesia. All films in the program will be screened for three, with streaming access across Southeast Asia, including: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The fest will also host a special ‘from the archive’ program this year with title from past editions. LPFF also manages the Lao Filmmakers Fund, providing grants directly to Lao filmmakers so that they can bring their scripts to life. “Having a film that is finished in 2020 is a unique experience,” said Chonie Prysilia, director of kOsOng. “The audience of Southeast Asia is one of the reasons why we made the film. I am glad that LPFF is giving its best effort to connect my film to its audience in Southeast Asia.”

Key Talent Signs Actress Stacey Dash

EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Dash, the actress known for appearing as Dionne Marie Davenport in the 1995 film Clueless and its TV spin-off of the same name, has signed with Los Angeles-based management company Key Talent. Dash’s roles also include the first season TV series Single Ladies, and the films Moving, Mo’ Money, Renaissance Man, and View From The Top. “Our goal is to focus on acting, production and development,” said Key Talent founder Tal Drori. “Stacey is an incredible actress, and we are focused on this and the great attributes she will bring to the industry.”

ITV Studios & Nippon Sign Development Deal

ITV Studios and Japan’s Nippon TV have inked a co-development deal to create an international television format. The two companies will work up ideas together and decide on one to take to market. They have previously collaborated on game show Red Carpet Survival, which ITV Studios took the international production rights to. Commenting on the deal, Mike Beale, managing director, global creative network, ITV Studios, said: “It combines both the creative and distribution resources from each of our businesses, allowing us to make the very best of our respective expertise.”