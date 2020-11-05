‘Schitt’s Creek’ Again Tops Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings In Wake Of Emmy Blitz

Schitt’s Creek, the Pop TV show whose run on Netflix helped it pull off an historic Emmy sweep in September, for the second straight week topped Nielsen’s rankings of streaming titles.

Viewing of the sitcom totaled 1.46 billion minutes in the U.S. from October 5 to 11.

The rankings, which lag almost a month behind when the viewing actually happens, capture viewing only through a television set, so not on mobile devices. With the global picture increasingly vital for Netflix, Amazon and others, knowing what’s hot in the U.S. is also just a piece of the overall puzzle.

The rest of the list was dominated by Netflix, though Amazon’s The Boys made a repeat appearance in the rankings, finishing fifth for the week. It was the only non-Netflix show in the top 10.

Elsewhere on the chart, The Haunting of Bly Manor performed well, with its nine episodes racking up just shy of 1.2 billion minutes of viewing. Feature film Hubie Halloween, starring Adam Sandler, racked up 969 million viewing minutes to capture the No. 3 spot.

Another high-profile Netflix original, Emily in Paris, finished No. 6 with 676 million viewing minutes.

The 100, which Netflix picked up from the CW, made its first appearance on the Nielsen chart. Its series finale was in October. While the main show is ending after seven seasons, a prequel is in the works.

Here is the full chart, with the number of episodes and total viewing minutes:

Schitt’s Creek (80) 1.456B

The Haunting of Bly Manor (9) 1.175B

Hubie Halloween (1) 969M

The Office (192) 862M

The Boys (Amazon, 16) 752M

Emily in Paris (10) 676M

Grey’s Anatomy (361) 668M

The 100 (100) 664M

Criminal Minds (277) 656M

The Blacklist (152) 644M