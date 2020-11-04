‘Scenes From A Marriage’: Sunita Mani Joins Cast Of HBO Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: GLOW alumna Sunita Mani is set for a supporting role in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries, starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. It comes from Our Boys and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Written and directed by Levi, the series adaptation re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Levi executive produces with Ellenberg via Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard and Amy Herzog. The series is a co-production with Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Best known for her role as Arthie in Netflix’s hit comedy GLOW, Mani can currently be seen as the lead opposite John Reynolds in the quirky romantic comedy, Save Yourselves!, written and directed by Alex Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. She also stars opposite Sarita Choudhury in the suspense thriller Evil Eye, on Amazon. She can currently be seen in the third season of the dark workplace comedy from Adult Swim, Dream Corp LLC. Mani is repped by Mosaic, UTA, Jackoway Tyerman, and ID PR.