‘Scenes From A Marriage’: Production Halted On HBO Drama Starring Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Due To Covid-19

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage, the adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, is the latest high-profile project to shut down production as a result of Covid-19.

Deadline understands that production on the limited series has been halted for two weeks after two positive Covid tests from members of the production. The pair are in isolation and, in accordance with safety protocols, those who were in close contact are being quarantined. The production is undergoing deep cleaning, data tracking and retesting of all production members.

The show comes from Our Boys and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content. Written and directed by Levi, the series adaptation re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Isaac and Chastain.

The series was originally set to star Michelle Williams in one of the lead roles but she exited the project over scheduling issues. GLOW star Sunita Mani also features in a supporting role.

Chastain and Isaac previously starred together in A Most Violent Year.

Levi executive produces with Ellenberg via Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard and Amy Herzog.

Ingmar Bergman wrote and directed the original 1973 Swedish miniseries Scenes From A Marriage, which starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. Bergman’s teleplay, the story of a disintegration of a marriage, drew on his own experiences, including his relationship with Ullmann.

Scenes From A Marriage marks Hagai’s third series for HBO. He was most recently co-creator and executive producer of the HBO limited series Our Boys. He previously won a Golden Globe Award for co-creating Showtime series The Affair. Levi created, co-produced and co-directed the acclaimed Israeli TV series Be’Tipul, later adapted as HBO’s award-winning drama series In Treatment.