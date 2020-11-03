SC Films International Boards Animated Sci-Fi Film ‘Absolute Denial’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales outfit SC Films International has acquired worldwide rights to science-fiction animation Absolute Denial ahead of the American Film Market.

Currently in the latter stages of post-production, the film is set in the not-too-distant future and follows a genius programmer who sacrifices everything in his personal and professional life to build a supercomputer of unprecedented power. Soon the artificial intelligence develops beyond anything he could imagine and the lines between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred.

The film is the passion project of writer-director-producer Ryan Braund, formerly a director at the BBC. Chris Hees of Bridge Way Films co-produces and Troy Russell composed the score.

SC Films intend to submit the film to festivals heading into 2021. Delivery is expected imminently.

Braund commented: “This film started out as a very personal, passion project. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, I was then able to focus on the intricate hand-drawing – over 30,000 frames of animation! The film is not only a celebration of animation but also of what can be created remotely and in adverse circumstances.”

Simon Crowe, CEO of SC Films International, noted: “Absolute Denial is an incredible undertaking in our truly extraordinary times. Ryan has written, produced and directed a fascinating animation that I hope we can premiere at a physical film festival in 2021!”

Also on the SC Films slate are projects Stonerunner, Marmaduke, Dragonkeeper and My Father’s Secrets.