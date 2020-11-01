‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host John Mulaney, Remain Strong On Eve Of Election

The Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live, marking John Mulaney’s fourth turn as host, drew a 4.7 rating household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was down a bit from last week’s show, featuring Adele in her hosting debut and musical guest H.E.R. (5.0, 2.4). But last night’s broadcast capped a strong run of five SNL originals in a row leading to the Presidential election on Tuesday, which have all outrated the show’s October 2019 average by double-digits. SNL will have one more original episode in the current stretch, a post-election edition next Saturday hosted by Dave Chappelle who also hosted the comparable SNL episode four years ago.

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL is the #1 show of the night in metered-market households (4.7 vs. 4.4 for the #2 show, ABC’s Ohio State-Penn State college football).

In official nationals, last week’s Adele-hosted SNL ranked as TV’s #1 entertainment show of the week in adults 18-49 (excludes newsmagazines and live news and sports), with a national 1.39 rating, and the #3 most-watched entertainment show of the week in total viewers, with 7.030 million, behind only that week’s Monday and Tuesday premieres of NBC’s The Voice.

In addition to last night’s Cold Open, featuring Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden getting an election warning by Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton, and Mulaney’s monologue, getting the most views as of Sunday morning are the two parts of Weekend Update, focused on the upcoming election.



