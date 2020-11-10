‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Big Ratings With Host Dave Chappelle

The post-election Nov. 7 edition of Saturday Night Live had a perfect timing as it followed a big news day, in which Joe Biden was declared winner of the election. Delayed by the Notre Dame-Clemson football game, SNL, with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest Foo Fighters, averaged a 2.62 rating in Live+Same Day adult 18-49 rating and 9.064 viewers overall, according to official national ratings from Nielsen.

SNL was television’s #1 highest rated entertainment telecast in 18-49 since ABC’s Academy Awards on Feb. 9 (5.33 in 18-49). In total viewers, this is television’s #1 most-watched entertainment program since the season premiere of NBC’s America’s Got Talent on May 26 (9.877 million). The Nov. 7 SNL is also television’s #1 highest-rated comedy telecast in 18-49 since the Big Bang Theory series finale on May 16, 2019 (3.23).

This is the highest SNL 18-49 rating in three-and-a-half years, since May 13, 2017 (with host Melissa McCarthy & musical guest Haim, 2.74) and the highest most watched SNL telecast since then, behind the Dec. 21, 2019 show hosted by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo (9.981 million).

Vs. the comparable 2016 post-election SNL (8.691 million, 3.15 18-49 rating), also hosted by Chappelle, this year’s show was +4% in total viewers and off a bit in 18-49.

The 2.62 rating in 18-49 doubles SNL’s November average from last season (2.62 vs. 1.28, +105%). In total viewers, the increase is +3.031 million viewers or +50% (9.064 million vs. 6.033 million).

With 1.1 million Total Interactions, the Nov. 7 Saturday Night Live ranks as the season’s #1 most-social SNL airing and #1 most-social late-night airing of the week.

Among all programs on YouTube over the weekend, SNL generated the #1, #2 and #3 most-viewed videos, with Biden’s Victory Cold Open (10.0 million views), Chappelle’s Stand-Up Monologue (7.4 million) and Weekend Update: Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s Election Lawsuits (4.2 million).