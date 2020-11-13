Oz Rodriguez Inks Producing Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live director Oz Rodriguez is expanding his relationship with Universal Television, signing an exclusive two-year producing deal with the studio.

Rodriguez has been with SNL since 2013, first directing Digital Shorts. He went on to become head of the film unit, and won an Emmy for his behind-the-scenes series Creating SNL. He’s next set to direct all six episodes of SNL star Michael Che’s new HBO Max sketch series from Universal TV.

“We feel so lucky to be solidifying our relationship with Oz, who has been in the family for many years and has played a key role in our success,” said Jim Donnelly, Universal Television EVP of Comedy Development. “He brings a creative vision and distinct visual style to every project he is involved in, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s to come.”

Rodriguez just wrapped the pilot of AMC’s Kevin Can F***k Himself. He directed the pilot and multiple episodes of AP Bio, in addition to the Kal Penn/Mike Schur pilot Sunnyside, both for NBC, as well as episodes of Last Man on Earth for Fox, Detroiters for Comedy Central, Shrill for Hulu, and Mixed-Ish for ABC. He most recently directed NBC & Peacock’s 30 Rock reunion, which aired on July 16. On the film side, Rodriguez wrote and directed Vampires Vs. the Bronx for Universal and Broadway Video, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

“I am very excited to continue my partnership with Universal Television,” said Rodriguez. “The studio has been my home for the last eight years, starting with my first season of Saturday Night Live. There are so many opportunities at the studio right now and we have a chance to tell stories that reflect characters that have been missing from television for far too long. It feels great to keep this creative partnership going with the studio that gave me my first big break.”

Rodriguez is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels.