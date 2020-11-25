Sarah Brightman-Andrew Lloyd Webber Reunion Set For Singer’s Livestream Christmas Concert

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Sarah Brightman’s first livestream Christmas concert next month will include a reunion with her former husband and partner-in-theater Andrew Lloyd Webber. The two will perform the relatively obscure Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice song “Christmas Dream.”

Brightman and Webber were married from 1984-1990, with the singer serving as something of a muse during the composer’s early, very prolific career stretch. Brightman starred in original productions of Webber’s Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Song and Dance, Aspects of Love and Requiem. The two have remained on good terms since their divorce, but have reunited for few public events.

Brightman, Webber 1983 AP

“Christmas Dream” is a Webber-Rice deep cut, written for the film The Odessa File in 1974 and first performed by Perry Como. The Brightman-Webber performance will feature an all-new arrangement.

The stream event, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, is set for Sunday, Dec. 20 from London’s historic Christ Church Spitalfields. The event will be broadcast in four streaming time zones around the globe (7:30 pm ET/PT).

“This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness and magic this season brings,” Brightman said in a statement. “A Christmas Symphony is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere.”

Brightman, expected to resume a world tour in November, will perform Christmas songs from various eras during the special, including “Silent Night,” “I Believe In Father Christmas,” “Ave Maria,” “La Luna,” and more. Special guests will include Welsh singer and TV presenter Aled Jones and choir Gregorian.

Ticket information for the livestream event go on sale today, and donations to The Global FoodBanking Network also will be encouraged.