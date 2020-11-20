Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell And David Oyelowo To Star In Untitled Murder Mystery For Searchlight

EXCLUSIVE: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo have signed on to star in a new untitled murder mystery thriller from Searchlight Pictures. This Country director Tom George is on board to helm from a script by Mark Chappell. Iron Lady producer Damian Jones will produce following his work with Searchlight on films like Belle and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

The story is set in 1950s London, where a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a film. When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

A production start date has yet to be set. Katie Goodson-Thomas, Head of Development & Production for Searchlight Pictures UK, will oversee for the studio along with Director of Production Richard Ruiz and Senior Development Executive Pete Spencer.

Ronan is back in the mix for awards-season accolades following her performance in the Neon love story Ammonite. She can be seen next in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

Rockwell is coming off his Emmy-nominated work in FX’s Fosse/Verdon for his portrayal of legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse. On the film side, he was recently seen in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell and also recently voiced the title character in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan.

Oyelowo was most recently seen in the drama Come Away opposite Angelina Jolie. He has a handful of films bowing in the next several months that include the anticipated Netflix pic Midnight Sky in which he stars opposite George Clooney.

Ronan, Oyelowo and George are repped by CAA. Rockwell is repped by Gersh and Untitled, and Chappell is repped by Curtis Brown. Oyelowo is also repped by Hamilton Hodell.