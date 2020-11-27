Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

U.S. Covid Hospitalizations Top 90,000 For First Time; Thanksgiving Marks 33rd Consecutive Record Day

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Oscar-Winning Director Ron Howard
Read the full story

No-Ho-Ho: SantaCon NYC Is Canceled By Covid-19 Concerns

The annual riotous boozing in the streets by thousands of Santa Clauses will not be seen in New York City this year.

Organizers of the annual SantaCon pub crawl said Thursday that the event scheduled for next month has been canceled.

“All of the reindeer got the ‘rona,” a post on the event’s website says, “so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment.”

Although the event raises money for charity, some New Yorkers will be relieved not to deal with the tipsy bro-fest by the men in the red suits and their elves.

Other cities have their own versions of SantaCon, but New York is the original and main event, attracting thousands of St. Nick lookalikes.

In 2018, the SantaCon celebration in nearby Hoboken, New Jersey saw 14 people arrested and four police officers suffering injuries.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad