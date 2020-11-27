No-Ho-Ho: SantaCon NYC Is Canceled By Covid-19 Concerns

The annual riotous boozing in the streets by thousands of Santa Clauses will not be seen in New York City this year.

Organizers of the annual SantaCon pub crawl said Thursday that the event scheduled for next month has been canceled.

“All of the reindeer got the ‘rona,” a post on the event’s website says, “so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment.”

Although the event raises money for charity, some New Yorkers will be relieved not to deal with the tipsy bro-fest by the men in the red suits and their elves.

Other cities have their own versions of SantaCon, but New York is the original and main event, attracting thousands of St. Nick lookalikes.

In 2018, the SantaCon celebration in nearby Hoboken, New Jersey saw 14 people arrested and four police officers suffering injuries.