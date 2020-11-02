Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up Action Thriller ‘Knuckledust’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up North American rights to James Kermack’s action thriller feature film Knuckledust, and is eyeing a release for later this year.

The movie stars Moe Dunford (Vikings), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Phil Davis (Face), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Jaime Winstone (Tomb Raider), Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) and Sebastien Foucan (Casino Royale).

In Knuckledust, police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world. Only one man is found left alive. The task force has to work out if he’s a mass murderer or the lone survivor.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Gregory Chambet of WTFilms on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Knuckledust is a truly unique and original action thriller. Samuel Goldwyn Films bringing Knuckledust to North American audiences is very exciting for us and a perfect fit for the film,” said the film’s producer Julien Loeffler of Featuristic Films.

“Knuckledust is set in a hyper realistic version of the world we live in, fusing neon dreams with bone breaking claret soaked fights, a graphic novel come to life. We have a brilliant international cast and I’m so excited to finally share this wild universe with the world,” adds Kermack who wrote and directed the feature.

Featuristic Films is co-producing with Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko and Rodolphe Sanze at The Project. Knuckledust was executive produced by Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Nils Rebehn, James Barton-Steel, Reinhard Besser, Walter Mair, Prakash Gurbaxani, Rohan Gurbaxani, Matthew Bradley, Ron Bradley, and Sharunya Varriale. The film is being made in association with Head Gear Films, OneWorld Entertainment, Trigger Films, Onsight and IIW Studio.