Sally Willcox Joins A3 Artists Agency As Media Rights Agent

A3 Artists Agency has hired Sally Willcox as a media rights agent. She will serve under the motion picture and television literary divisions representing intellectual property.

“Sally has proven she has an extraordinary eye for identifying influential and diverse voices,” said A3 CEO Robert Attermann. “Her vast experience in ushering IP onto the screen will make her a valuable asset to our team. She’ll work with clients, including novelists, historians, journalists, and publications to help develop their platforms and transform their ideas into projects.”

“I’m thrilled to join A3 as it expands its literary division into new areas of unparalleled client service,” said Willcox. “I look forward to working across the agency’s broad spectrum of expertise to bring first-class representation to authors and our co-agents around the world.”

Willcox most recently worked as a literary agent and head of media rights at Paradigm, where she led the department in representing IP in conjunction with US and UK-based independent publishing agents for sale to motion pictures and television.

Prior to serving as an executive at Material, Tobey Maguire’s production company, and as an executive producer on the 2015 film The Circle, Willcox spent 27 years working for CAA. As an agent in its motion picture literary department, she represented many of the world’s leading authors, screenwriters, journalists and companies.

Willcox received her BA from Yale University and will be based out of Los Angeles.