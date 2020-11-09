Universal Sets ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ Action-Comedy Based On Vietnamese Pic: Chris Pratt & ‘Wolf Warrior’s Wu Jing To Star; AGBO’s Joe & Anthony Russo Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has made a deal to craft a new version of Saigon Bodyguards. The studio will make a high octane action comedy based on the Vietnamese film of the same name. Chris Pratt, fresh from wrapping Jurassic World: Dominion for Universal, is attached to star in the film with Wu Jing, the star of the blockbuster Chinese franchise Wolf Warrior.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (What Men Want, HBO’s Veep) are writing the script. Pratt will produce through his Indivisible Productions alongside Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, who will produce through their AGBO production banner.

The film reunites the Russos with both Pratt, who brought his Guardians of the Galaxy to their Avengers films, and with Wu Jing. The Russos were consultants on Wolf Warriors 2, which is the highest grossing film ever in China with $877 million in ticket sales there. In fact it’s the highest grossing non-English language film ever.

Saigon Bodyguards focuses on two pals, one a straight arrow and the other a doof, who try to find a corporate heir who got kidnapped right under their noses. The plot thickens from there. Original was directed by Ken Ochiai (Ninja The Monster) and produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainments; presented by CJ Entertainment; with the participation of Galaxy Media, PS Vietnam, Yeah 1 CMG, Media Village.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly brought in the project and will oversee on behalf of the studio. Creative Executive Kassee Whiting will oversee the project on behalf of AGBO.

Pratt is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Gregory and Huyck are represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Here’s the trailer for the original film: