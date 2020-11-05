SAG-AFTRA Agrees To 2-Year Extension Of Video Game Contract

SAG-AFTRA and nine of the video game industry’s largest companies have agreed to a two-year extension of their 2017 Interactive Media Agreement covering voice-over and performance-capture performers. Under the new agreement, wage minimums will increase 3% per year and employer health and retirement contributions will increase 0.5%. The union went on strike for 340 days – the longest in its history – to achieve the 2017 contract.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the employers,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entertainment industry, but work on video games, much of which can be done remotely, has continued. This extension allows members to keep working and have some certainty during an uncertain time.”

The nine companies party to the agreement are Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, WB Games, Activision Productions, Blindlight, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions and VoiceWorks Productions.

The extension was approved unanimously by the union’s Interactive Media Agreement Standing Committee, chaired by voice actor Keythe Farley, and was subsequently unanimously approved by the union’s Executive Committee, acting on behalf of the national board.

“Rather than enter full-scale negotiations, the committee proposed extending the 2017 agreement,” said Ray Rodriguez, SAG-AFTRA’s chief contracts officer, who served as the lead negotiator. “The compensation increases and benefit enhancements allow us to sustain the growth in earnings for members.”