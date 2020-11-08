Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Jab At Donald Trump Amid 2020 Election Defeat: “Your Performance This Past Week Was Tragic And Sad”

Sacha Baron Cohen continued his tit for tat against Donald Trump, taking jabs at the former reality star as he lost the 2020 presidential race to opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Donald – you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad,” the Borat actor tweeted on Saturday morning, as AP and multiple networks called the race in Biden and running mate Kamala Harris’ favor. “Offer rescinded.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 actor referred to a previous social media interaction with Trump, in which the sitting president criticized Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, claimed Baron Cohen “tried to scam” him and dubbed him a “creep.” The Amazon flick, directed by Jacob Woliner, sees Baron Cohen’s Kazakh journalist embark on a journey to offer his 15 year-old daughter (Maria Bakalova) to Mike Pence or various members of Trump’s close circle.

Following Trump’s October comments, Baron Cohen responded by thanking the president for his words.

“Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either,” he tweeted. “But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

However, following Trump’s false claims that he has won the 2020 race or his constant stream of tweets on Saturday morning, many of which Twitter has flagged for false information, Baron Cohen clocked The Apprentice boss for his measly performance.

With Baron Cohen taking away any opportunities to play “racist buffoons” and with Biden taking over come January, it seems Trump has some job-searching to do.