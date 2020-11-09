‘Please Baby Please’: Ryan Simpkins, Karim Saleh, Jake Choi & Jaz Sinclair Among Joining Cast — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street 2 & 3), Karim Saleh (Transparent), Jake Choi (Single Parents), Matt D’Elia (American Animal), Jake Sidney Cohen (Homecoming), Cole Escola (At Home with Amy Sedaris, Search Party), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Paper Towns) Dana Ashbrook (Twin Peaks), and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) have joined the cast of feature Please Baby Please.

Starring are Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore, Harry Melling and Karl Glusman. Amanda Kramer is directing from a script by Kramer and Noel David Taylor.

The film follows newlyweds Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950s Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple’s sexual identity.

Principal photography commenced last week in Butte, Montana.

Please Baby Please is the first project from Rivulet Media, which recently launched as a publicly traded company with Mike Witherill and Arizona real estate investor Aaron Klusman serving as COO and CEO respectively.

Veteran producer Rob Paris has been tapped as President of Rivulet Media’s film division and will produce Please Baby Please alongside Gül Karakiz and Witherill.

Simpkins is repped by The Gersh Agency and Thruline Entertainment. Saleh by Untitled Entertainment. Choi by Paradigm and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. D’Elia by UTA. Sidney Cohen by Ignite Talent Management. Escola by UTA and Rise Management. Sinclair by UTA and Creative Partners Group. Rajskub by Innovative Artists and Artists First. Ashbrook by Vanguard Management Group.