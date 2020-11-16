Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Take Control Of Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and actor Rob McElhenney have completed a bizarre coup in taking control of a Welsh soccer team.

The Hollywood stars have acquired Wrexham AFC, which plies its trade in the fifth tier of the English football league system, through RR McReynolds Company after supporters voted in favor of the move.

The deal was announced via an update from the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board and a video tweeted by the soccer club, in which both Reynolds and McElhenney feature.

In the video (and with tongues firmly in cheeks), the pair promote Wrexham sponsor Ifor Williams Trailers while thanking supporters. “To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us,” McElhenney added. Reynolds said: “We are humbled and we are already getting to work.”

They will take control of the National League club for a “nominal sum” but have also pledged an immediate investment of £2M ($2.5M). According to Deadline’s sister publication Sportico, Wrexham director Spencer Harris said: “They’re really interested in taking something with real potential, which this club has, investing in it, molding it and watching it grow. That journey is their ultimate motivation, and part of what they want to do is document that journey as they go. But I think it’s more about that journey.”

Wrexham has a credible history, boasting one of the world’s oldest soccer stadiums in the shape of the Racecourse Ground, which opened in 1807. The team currently sits 16th in the National League after six games.