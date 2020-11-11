Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Poster On Instagram

Ryan Murphy have American Horror Story fans another hint at what’s to come in season 10 with a cryptic Instagram post shared on Tuesday evening.

The Prom and Ratched helmer posted a creepy shot of a mouth agape and full of razor-sharp teeth, with a tattoo pen seeming to have etched “AHS10” onto the tongue. While the poster doesn’t reveal too much about the plot American Horror Story season 10, the Instagram post adds to the series’ nightmare-worthy imagery.

American Horror Story was set to return to filming its tenth season in October, eyeing a delayed premiere in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown. Upon announcing the production restart date, Murphy posted an image of sharp chompers similar to those in Tuesday’s post.

Back in May, Murphy also hinted at the possible location of the upcoming season. On social media, he shared an image of a serene beach or lake front with the caption “American Horror Story. Clue.” With the combination of razor-sharp teeth and the aquatic setting, it’s seems that season 10 may have some tones from Creature of the Black Lagoon or Jaws.

Set to appear in the latest American Horror Story season are Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as well as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.